Canaccord Genuity Raises Summit Industrial Income REIT (CVE:SMU.UN) Price Target to C$18.25

Summit Industrial Income REIT (CVE:SMU.UN) had its price target upped by Canaccord Genuity from C$16.00 to C$18.25 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

SMU.UN has been the topic of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Summit Industrial Income REIT from C$15.50 to C$17.50 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Raymond James set a C$17.00 price target on shares of Summit Industrial Income REIT and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. CIBC lifted their price objective on Summit Industrial Income REIT from C$15.00 to C$16.50 in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Summit Industrial Income REIT from C$15.00 to C$16.75 in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, National Bankshares raised their price objective on Summit Industrial Income REIT from C$17.00 to C$18.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th.

Summit Industrial Income REIT has a 1-year low of C$5.22 and a 1-year high of C$12.00.

