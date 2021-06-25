Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (CTS.V) (CVE:CTS) Given a C$8.75 Price Target at Raymond James

Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (CTS.V) (CVE:CTS) received a C$8.75 price target from Raymond James in a report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 35.66% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on CTS. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (CTS.V) from C$8.50 to C$9.50 in a report on Monday, April 5th. Eight Capital increased their price target on Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (CTS.V) from C$9.00 to C$11.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Laurentian set a C$9.25 target price on shares of Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (CTS.V) in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Cormark lowered their price objective on Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (CTS.V) from C$10.50 to C$10.25 in a research report on Friday, June 4th.

Shares of CTS stock opened at C$6.45 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 272.49, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.62. Converge Technology Solutions Corp. has a 1-year low of C$0.75 and a 1-year high of C$6.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$6.44.

Converge Technology Solutions Corp., through its subsidiaries, distributes storage devices and systems, computer products, software, and peripherals. The company also provides analytics, hybrid cloud, infrastructure, and cybersecurity services; cloud delivery, compute efficiency, network optimization, and IT spend optimization solutions; and IT professional services, such as data center infrastructure integration, cloud optimization, and data center infrastructure.

