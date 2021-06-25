Paul Johnson Acquires 500,000 Shares of Power Metal Resources plc (LON:POW) Stock

Power Metal Resources plc (LON:POW) insider Paul Johnson purchased 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 2 ($0.03) per share, for a total transaction of £10,000 ($13,065.06).

Paul Johnson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 4th, Paul Johnson bought 500,000 shares of Power Metal Resources stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 2 ($0.03) per share, for a total transaction of £10,000 ($13,065.06).

POW stock opened at GBX 2.30 ($0.03) on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of £26.38 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.50. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 2.40. Power Metal Resources plc has a 12-month low of GBX 0.45 ($0.01) and a 12-month high of GBX 3.49 ($0.05).

Power Metal Resources plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. It primarily explores for cobalt, lithium, copper, nickel, gold, rare earth elements, and platinum group metals. The company holds an interest in four nickel-cobalt exploration licenses in Cameroon; 70% interest in the Kisinka project situated in the Democratic Republic of the Congo; and 30% interest in the Silver Peak project located in British Columbia, as well as owns an interest in projects located in Botswana and Tanzania.

