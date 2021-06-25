Picton Property Income Limited (LON:PCTN) Insider Michael Morris Sells 186,213 Shares

Picton Property Income Limited (LON:PCTN) insider Michael Morris sold 186,213 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 87 ($1.14), for a total value of £162,005.31 ($211,660.97).

Shares of LON:PCTN opened at GBX 87.30 ($1.14) on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 257.84. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.33. Picton Property Income Limited has a 1 year low of GBX 59 ($0.77) and a 1 year high of GBX 92 ($1.20). The firm has a market cap of £478.06 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.08.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th were paid a dividend of GBX 0.80 ($0.01) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.88%. Picton Property Income’s payout ratio is 0.44%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Peel Hunt reiterated an “add” rating and issued a GBX 100 ($1.31) target price on shares of Picton Property Income in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Peel Hunt reissued an “add” rating and set a GBX 100 ($1.31) target price on shares of Picton Property Income in a research report on Thursday, May 27th.

Picton Property Income Company Profile

Picton, established in 2005, is a UK REIT. It owns and actively manages a Â£665 million diversified UK commercial property portfolio, invested across 47 assets and with around 350 occupiers (as at 31 March 2020). Through an occupier focused, opportunity led approach to asset management, Picton aims to be one of the consistently best performing diversified UK focused property companies listed on the main market of the London Stock Exchange.

