Kering (EPA:KER) Given a €760.00 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

Kering (EPA:KER) received a €760.00 ($894.12) price objective from analysts at UBS Group in a research note issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 1.21% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on KER. Berenberg Bank set a €730.00 ($858.82) target price on Kering and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada set a €775.00 ($911.76) price objective on shares of Kering and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €675.00 ($794.12) price target on shares of Kering and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 31st. Kepler Capital Markets set a €820.00 ($964.71) price objective on shares of Kering and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €800.00 ($941.18) target price on shares of Kering and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €756.40 ($889.88).

Get Kering alerts:

Kering stock opened at €750.90 ($883.41) on Wednesday. Kering has a twelve month low of €231.35 ($272.18) and a twelve month high of €417.40 ($491.06). The company has a 50 day moving average of €708.35.

Kering SA develops, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells apparel and accessories. The company offers shoes; leather goods, including handbags and wallets, purses, and other leather products; eyewear, textile accessories, etc.; and jewelry and watches, as well as ready-to-wear products for men and women.

Read More: Average Daily Trade Volume – What It Means In Stock Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Kering Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kering and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.