Brokers Set Expectations for Flywire Co.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:FLYW)

Flywire Co. (NASDAQ:FLYW) – Equities researchers at William Blair issued their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Flywire in a report released on Monday, June 21st. William Blair analyst R. Napoli expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.18) for the quarter. William Blair has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for Flywire’s Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.36) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.29) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.15) EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on FLYW. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on Flywire in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $39.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Flywire in a report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Flywire in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Flywire in a research report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Flywire in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.14.

Shares of FLYW stock opened at $39.40 on Wednesday. Flywire has a twelve month low of $27.63 and a twelve month high of $40.15.

About Flywire

Flywire Corporation operates as a payment enablement and software company in the United States and internationally. Its payment platform and network, and vertical-specific software help clients to get paid and help their customers to pay. The company's platform facilitates payment flows across multiple currencies, payment types, and payment options; and provides direct connections to alternative payment methods, such as Alipay, Boleto, PayPal/Venmo, and Trustly.

