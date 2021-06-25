Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for ManpowerGroup Inc. Boosted by Northcoast Research (NYSE:MAN)

ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) – Research analysts at Northcoast Research upped their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for ManpowerGroup in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, June 22nd. Northcoast Research analyst J. Healy now anticipates that the business services provider will post earnings of $1.43 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.36. Northcoast Research also issued estimates for ManpowerGroup’s Q4 2021 earnings at $2.24 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $6.44 EPS.

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The business services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $4.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.66 billion. ManpowerGroup had a return on equity of 9.11% and a net margin of 0.46%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.82 earnings per share.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on MAN. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of ManpowerGroup from $120.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Truist Securities boosted their price target on ManpowerGroup from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Barclays upped their price objective on ManpowerGroup from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on ManpowerGroup from $135.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ManpowerGroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $124.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. ManpowerGroup currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.80.

Shares of NYSE:MAN opened at $120.33 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.16, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 2.15. ManpowerGroup has a 1 year low of $64.27 and a 1 year high of $125.07. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $120.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a dividend of $1.26 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2%. This is an increase from ManpowerGroup’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $1.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. ManpowerGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.66%.

In other news, SVP Richard Buchband sold 5,541 shares of ManpowerGroup stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.47, for a total value of $584,409.27. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,127,157.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO John T. Mcginnis sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.16, for a total value of $1,101,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,343 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,359,704.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ManpowerGroup by 30.1% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 134,276 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,109,000 after purchasing an additional 31,063 shares in the last quarter. Arjuna Capital raised its position in shares of ManpowerGroup by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 14,061 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,391,000 after acquiring an additional 894 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in ManpowerGroup by 571.2% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 133,014 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,828,000 after purchasing an additional 113,198 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in ManpowerGroup by 45.3% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 125,256 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,296,000 after purchasing an additional 39,023 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Skba Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in ManpowerGroup in the first quarter valued at approximately $9,341,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.24% of the company’s stock.

ManpowerGroup Inc provides workforce solutions and services in the Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, and the Asia Pacific Middle East region. The company offers recruitment services, including permanent, temporary, and contract recruitment of professionals, as well as administrative and industrial positions under the Manpower and Experis brands.

