Brokers Set Expectations for Western Alliance Bancorporation’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NYSE:WAL)

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) – Investment analysts at Truist Securiti issued their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for Western Alliance Bancorporation in a report issued on Monday, June 21st. Truist Securiti analyst B. King anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $1.95 per share for the quarter. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Western Alliance Bancorporation’s Q3 2021 earnings at $2.14 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $2.16 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $8.16 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $9.15 EPS.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.43. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a return on equity of 18.29% and a net margin of 44.76%. The firm had revenue of $337.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $337.88 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.83 earnings per share.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $85.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $107.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $104.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $85.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Western Alliance Bancorporation from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, April 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.31.

Shares of WAL opened at $94.66 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $100.84. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a 12-month low of $30.34 and a 12-month high of $109.84. The firm has a market cap of $9.79 billion, a PE ratio of 15.47 and a beta of 1.70.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.84%.

In other news, Director Bryan K. Segedi purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $100.65 per share, with a total value of $100,650.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 8,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $838,112.55. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven J. Hilton sold 10,000 shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.19, for a total value of $1,081,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.81% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 52.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 451,964 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,549,000 after buying an additional 154,596 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,313,239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $258,579,000 after purchasing an additional 227,170 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd bought a new stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation during the fourth quarter worth approximately $18,107,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 29.4% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 210,380 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,610,000 after purchasing an additional 47,751 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $145,000. 87.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Western Alliance Bancorporation

Western Alliance Bancorporation operates as the bank holding company for Western Alliance Bank that provides various banking products and related services primarily in Arizona, California, and Nevada. It operates in two segments, Commercial and Consumer Related. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as fixed-rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit accounts; and treasury management and residential mortgage products and services.

