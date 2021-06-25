Kinross Gold Co. (TSE:K) to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.15 Per Share, Cormark Forecasts

Kinross Gold Co. (TSE:K) (NYSE:KGC) – Research analysts at Cormark reduced their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Kinross Gold in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, June 23rd. Cormark analyst R. Gray now expects that the company will earn $0.15 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.16. Cormark has a “Buy” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. Cormark also issued estimates for Kinross Gold’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.15 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.15 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.63 EPS.

Kinross Gold (TSE:K) (NYSE:KGC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported C$0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.21 by C($0.02). The business had revenue of C$1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.33 billion.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on K. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Kinross Gold to C$11.80 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Kinross Gold from C$14.00 to C$12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. CIBC downgraded Kinross Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from C$11.25 to C$8.50 in a research note on Tuesday. Eight Capital reduced their price objective on Kinross Gold from C$20.00 to C$17.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered their target price on shares of Kinross Gold to C$10.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$11.85.

TSE K opened at C$7.97 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$9.23. Kinross Gold has a 12 month low of C$7.56 and a 12 month high of C$13.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.51, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market cap of C$10.05 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.92.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd were issued a $0.037 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. This is a positive change from Kinross Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. Kinross Gold’s payout ratio is presently 6.69%.

In other Kinross Gold news, Senior Officer Geoffrey Peters Gold sold 166,001 shares of Kinross Gold stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$10.00, for a total value of C$1,660,010.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 963,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$9,633,470. Also, Senior Officer Paul Botond Stilicho Tomory sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$8.38, for a total value of C$125,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 124,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,044,365.88. Insiders have sold 237,532 shares of company stock valued at $2,310,843 in the last 90 days.

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in the United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania. It is also involved in the extraction and processing of gold-containing ores; reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver.

