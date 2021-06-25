Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC) Reduced by Raymond James

Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) – Stock analysts at Raymond James dropped their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Kinross Gold in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, June 22nd. Raymond James analyst F. Hamed now anticipates that the mining company will post earnings per share of $0.15 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.16. Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $9.50 price target on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Kinross Gold’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.11 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.50 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.19 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.23 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.23 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.82 EPS.

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The mining company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15. Kinross Gold had a return on equity of 16.56% and a net margin of 31.69%. The business had revenue of $986.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.10 earnings per share. Kinross Gold’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis.

KGC has been the subject of a number of other reports. TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Kinross Gold from $11.50 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Kinross Gold from $13.00 to $11.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. National Bank Financial cut shares of Kinross Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Kinross Gold from C$14.50 to C$14.25 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Kinross Gold from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $7.50 to $8.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.54.

Shares of KGC stock opened at $6.46 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.98 and a beta of 0.86. Kinross Gold has a 12 month low of $6.10 and a 12 month high of $10.31. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 2.16.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 2nd. Kinross Gold’s dividend payout ratio is 7.79%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KGC. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of Kinross Gold by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 2,586,992 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $18,966,000 after acquiring an additional 182,964 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Kinross Gold during the 1st quarter worth approximately $71,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Kinross Gold by 31.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,351,100 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $9,917,000 after purchasing an additional 320,436 shares during the last quarter. Ruffer LLP boosted its position in Kinross Gold by 26.1% in the first quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 33,532,930 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $223,847,000 after buying an additional 6,942,948 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kinross Gold by 210.7% during the fourth quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 300,111 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $2,203,000 after buying an additional 203,512 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.66% of the company’s stock.

About Kinross Gold

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in the United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania. It is also involved in the extraction and processing of gold-containing ores; reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver.

