Fevertree Drinks (OTCMKTS:FQVTF) Trading 7.3% Higher

Shares of Fevertree Drinks Plc (OTCMKTS:FQVTF) traded up 7.3% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $37.50 and last traded at $37.50. 537 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 77% from the average session volume of 2,378 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.96.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Fevertree Drinks in a report on Monday, March 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Fevertree Drinks in a report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut Fevertree Drinks from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fevertree Drinks currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Get Fevertree Drinks alerts:

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $35.85.

Fevertree Drinks Plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and supplies premium mixer drinks in the United Kingdom, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Indian tonic water, Mediterranean tonic water, elderflower tonic water, aromatic tonic water, Clementine tonic water, citrus tonic water lemon tonic water, ginger beer, ginger ale, smoky ginger ale, spiced orange ginger ale, Madagascan cola, Sicilian lemonade, lemonade, and spring soda water.

Recommended Story: Do investors pay a separate front-end load every time they buy additional shares?

Receive News & Ratings for Fevertree Drinks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fevertree Drinks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.