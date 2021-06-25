Novo Resources Corp. (NVO.V) (CVE:NVO) Stock Price Down 0.4%

Novo Resources Corp. (NVO.V) (CVE:NVO)’s share price dropped 0.4% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$2.37 and last traded at C$2.38. Approximately 311,570 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 14% from the average daily volume of 273,252 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.39.

Separately, Pi Financial raised shares of Novo Resources Corp. (NVO.V) from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from C$3.05 to C$3.25 in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd.

The company has a 50 day moving average of C$2.38. The firm has a market capitalization of C$548.24 million and a P/E ratio of -21.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.62.

Novo Resources Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in evaluating, acquiring, and exploring natural resource properties in Canada, Australia, and the United States. It primarily explores for gold deposits. The company primarily focuses on the Egina and Beatons Creek projects in the Pilbara region of Western Australia.

