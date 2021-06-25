ARC Document Solutions (NYSE:ARC) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

ARC Document Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:ARC)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $2.20. ARC Document Solutions shares last traded at $2.15, with a volume of 137,867 shares.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.82 million, a P/E ratio of 14.33 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Get ARC Document Solutions alerts:

ARC Document Solutions (NYSE:ARC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $61.73 million during the quarter. ARC Document Solutions had a net margin of 2.40% and a return on equity of 3.96%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be paid a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.72%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in ARC Document Solutions by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,050,469 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,035,000 after purchasing an additional 62,221 shares during the period. Single Point Partners LLC bought a new position in ARC Document Solutions in the 1st quarter worth approximately $297,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in ARC Document Solutions in the 1st quarter worth approximately $120,000. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in ARC Document Solutions in the 4th quarter worth approximately $109,000. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its stake in ARC Document Solutions by 256.9% in the 1st quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 779,828 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,645,000 after purchasing an additional 561,328 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.69% of the company’s stock.

About ARC Document Solutions (NYSE:ARC)

ARC Document Solutions, Inc, a reprographics company, provides document solutions. It offers managed print services, an onsite service that places, manages, and optimizes print and imaging equipment in customers' offices, job sites, and other facilities; construction document and information management services, which consists of professional services to manage and distribute documents and information primarily related to construction projects and related project-based businesses; and archive and information management services, such as software and professional services to facilitate the capture, management, access, and retrieval of documents and information.

Featured Article: Elliott Wave Theory

Receive News & Ratings for ARC Document Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARC Document Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.