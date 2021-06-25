Datum 24 Hour Volume Hits $30,679.00 (DAT)

Datum (CURRENCY:DAT) traded up 12.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on June 24th. Datum has a market cap of $2.14 million and $30,679.00 worth of Datum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Datum coin can currently be purchased for $0.0015 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Datum has traded 31.3% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002878 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $18.95 or 0.00054528 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003459 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.28 or 0.00020957 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002878 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $208.06 or 0.00598546 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000294 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.63 or 0.00039224 BTC.

About Datum

Datum (DAT) is a coin. It launched on December 9th, 2017. Datum’s total supply is 2,653,841,598 coins and its circulating supply is 1,457,966,673 coins. The Reddit community for Datum is https://reddit.com/r/datumnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Datum is datum.org . Datum’s official Twitter account is @datumnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Datum network will provide a way to monetize data, enabling anyone to buy or sell stored information while enforcing data usage rules set by the owner of the data at hand. The Datum network allows anyone to store structured data in a decentralized manner, through the use of smart contract technology. Datum (DAT) is an Ethereum-based utility token that will allow users to buy and sell data. The Datum token can also be exchanged for certain privileges on the Datum network, like the ability to participate in the data market and register as the storage node. “

Buying and Selling Datum

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Datum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Datum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Datum using one of the exchanges listed above.

