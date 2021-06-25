Mercury Trading 14.4% Lower This Week (MER)

Mercury (CURRENCY:MER) traded 3.3% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on June 24th. Mercury has a total market cap of $1.04 million and $2,581.00 worth of Mercury was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Mercury coin can now be bought for $0.0104 or 0.00000030 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Mercury has traded 14.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002878 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001945 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.07 or 0.00046235 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.38 or 0.00098904 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.57 or 0.00162744 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0618 or 0.00000178 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00003002 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $34,681.93 or 0.99774928 BTC.

Mercury Profile

Mercury’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins. Mercury’s official Twitter account is @darcrus and its Facebook page is accessible here . Mercury’s official website is gojupiter.tech

According to CryptoCompare, “Mercury is a crypto asset issued on the Waves Platform blockchain. MER is a provenance token, allowing cross-chain time-stamping from the permissioned Jupiter blockchain to Waves, allowing Jupiter blockhashes to be time-stamped on the Waves blockchain by including them on Waves transactions (using Mercury to pay transaction fees). “

Buying and Selling Mercury

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mercury directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mercury should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Mercury using one of the exchanges listed above.

