Peak Fintech Group (OTCMKTS:PKKFF) Trading 5.7% Higher

Peak Fintech Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:PKKFF)’s stock price traded up 5.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $1.70 and last traded at $1.67. 139,924 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 64% from the average session volume of 387,966 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.58.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.02.

Peak Fintech Group (OTCMKTS:PKKFF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 31st. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01. On average, equities analysts expect that Peak Fintech Group Inc. will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

Peak Fintech Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the commercial lending industry in China. It operates through two segments, Fintech Platform and Financial Services. The Fintech Platform segment provides procurement and distribution of products within supply chains or facilitating transactions in the commercial lending industry through technology platforms.

