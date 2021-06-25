FoxWayne Enterprises Acquisition (NASDAQ:FOXW) Shares Down 0.1%

FoxWayne Enterprises Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXW) dropped 0.1% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $9.87 and last traded at $9.87. Approximately 240 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 33,570 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.88.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.85.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of FOXW. Basso Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of FoxWayne Enterprises Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $2,468,000. Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of FoxWayne Enterprises Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $311,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of FoxWayne Enterprises Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of FoxWayne Enterprises Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $98,000. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of FoxWayne Enterprises Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $3,894,000. 63.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Foxwayne Enterprises Acquisition Corp. does not have significant business. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Foxwayne Enterprises Acquisition Corp. was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

