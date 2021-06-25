Crown Proptech Acquisitions (NYSE:CPTK) Stock Price Down 0.4%

Shares of Crown Proptech Acquisitions (NYSE:CPTK) traded down 0.4% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $9.67 and last traded at $9.67. 200 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 39,960 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.71.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.71.

Get Crown Proptech Acquisitions alerts:

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Crown Proptech Acquisitions stock. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in Crown Proptech Acquisitions (NYSE:CPTK) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 32,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $326,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned approximately 0.40% of Crown Proptech Acquisitions as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 12.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Crown PropTech Acquisitions focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Recommended Story: Why do companies engage in swaps?

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Proptech Acquisitions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown Proptech Acquisitions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.