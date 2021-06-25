PRIA (PRIA) Market Capitalization Reaches $196,877.07

PRIA (CURRENCY:PRIA) traded up 6.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on June 24th. PRIA has a total market cap of $196,877.07 and $790.00 worth of PRIA was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PRIA coin can now be bought for $2.84 or 0.00008163 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, PRIA has traded 35.9% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002877 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $19.00 or 0.00054629 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00003469 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.25 or 0.00020857 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002878 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $208.04 or 0.00598294 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000294 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.59 or 0.00039090 BTC.

About PRIA

According to CryptoCompare, “PRIA is an ERC20 token that is exploring beyond the concepts of hyper-deflation. As such, PRIA follows an unprecedented ultra-deflationary monetary policy that is fully automated. Macro contractions and expansions are fully dictated by the smart contract and trading volume. This monetary policy seeks to create an environment where inflation arbitrage is made accessible to all market participants. “

PRIA Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PRIA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PRIA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PRIA using one of the exchanges listed above.

