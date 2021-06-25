Lethean (LTHN) Market Capitalization Reaches $1.07 Million

Lethean (CURRENCY:LTHN) traded up 6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on June 24th. Lethean has a total market cap of $1.07 million and $7,884.00 worth of Lethean was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Lethean coin can now be bought for $0.0013 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Lethean has traded 10.9% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34,772.89 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $1,980.32 or 0.05695016 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 23.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000806 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $488.64 or 0.01405228 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $135.08 or 0.00388475 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $44.09 or 0.00126807 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $213.58 or 0.00614222 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $132.70 or 0.00381606 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.37 or 0.00006813 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.07 or 0.00037598 BTC.

About Lethean

Lethean (CRYPTO:LTHN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-V7 hashing algorithm. Lethean’s total supply is 865,787,039 coins and its circulating supply is 795,787,039 coins. The Reddit community for Lethean is /r/Lethean and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Lethean’s official website is intensecoin.com . Lethean’s official Twitter account is @LetheanMovement and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Lethean is the synthesis of blockchain and VPN technology created for the new age of digital censorship and geo-restricted content. Lethean incorporates the anonymous Cryptonote blockchain to empower users to purchase proxy and VPN services. Lethean was rebranded from IntenseCoin and it is a PoW (Proof of Work) cryptocurrency based on the Cryptonight v2 algorithm. It will serve the users as a medium to exchange value between them as well as to access blocked content on the Web. “

Lethean Coin Trading

