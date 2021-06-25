Carbon 1-Day Volume Tops $78,936.00 (CRBN)

Carbon (CURRENCY:CRBN) traded down 1.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on June 24th. One Carbon coin can now be purchased for about $0.0951 or 0.00000274 BTC on exchanges. Carbon has a market cap of $2.46 million and $78,936.00 worth of Carbon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Carbon has traded 27.3% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002877 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001937 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.10 or 0.00046290 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.52 or 0.00099282 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $56.60 or 0.00162771 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0617 or 0.00000177 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002983 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34,906.90 or 1.00385389 BTC.

Carbon Profile

Carbon’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 25,903,267 coins. Carbon’s official website is crbn.io . The official message board for Carbon is medium.com/@crbnio . Carbon’s official Twitter account is @crbnio

Carbon Coin Trading

