Carbon (CRBN) Market Cap Hits $2.46 Million

Carbon (CURRENCY:CRBN) traded down 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on June 24th. One Carbon coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0951 or 0.00000274 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Carbon has a market capitalization of $2.46 million and $78,936.00 worth of Carbon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Carbon has traded down 27.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002877 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001937 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.10 or 0.00046290 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $34.52 or 0.00099282 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $56.60 or 0.00162771 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0617 or 0.00000177 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002983 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34,906.90 or 1.00385389 BTC.

About Carbon

Carbon’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 25,903,267 coins. Carbon’s official Twitter account is @crbnio . Carbon’s official message board is medium.com/@crbnio . The official website for Carbon is crbn.io

Carbon Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Carbon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Carbon should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Carbon using one of the exchanges listed above.

