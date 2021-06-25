Maverix Metals (CVE:MMX) Trading Up 4.7%

Maverix Metals Inc (CVE:MMX) was up 4.7% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$5.82 and last traded at C$5.76. Approximately 110,721 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 466% from the average daily volume of 19,566 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$5.50.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on MMX shares. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on Maverix Metals from C$7.75 to C$8.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Canaccord Genuity raised Maverix Metals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from C$8.00 to C$8.25 in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Raymond James set a C$8.00 target price on Maverix Metals and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Pi Financial upped their target price on Maverix Metals from C$9.00 to C$9.25 in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Maverix Metals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$8.20.

The company has a current ratio of 4.27, a quick ratio of 4.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.45. The stock has a market cap of C$621.78 million and a PE ratio of 230.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$5.75.

Maverix Metals Inc, a precious metals royalty and streaming company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. The company explores for gold, silver, and other precious metals. It holds a portfolio of 46 development and exploration stage royalties in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally.

