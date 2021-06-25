Fevertree Drinks (OTCMKTS:FQVTF) Trading 7.3% Higher

Fevertree Drinks Plc (OTCMKTS:FQVTF)’s share price traded up 7.3% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $37.50 and last traded at $37.50. 537 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 77% from the average session volume of 2,378 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.96.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Fevertree Drinks in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Fevertree Drinks in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered Fevertree Drinks from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold”.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $35.85.

Fevertree Drinks Plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and supplies premium mixer drinks in the United Kingdom, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Indian tonic water, Mediterranean tonic water, elderflower tonic water, aromatic tonic water, Clementine tonic water, citrus tonic water lemon tonic water, ginger beer, ginger ale, smoky ginger ale, spiced orange ginger ale, Madagascan cola, Sicilian lemonade, lemonade, and spring soda water.

