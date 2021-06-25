JPMorgan China Growth & Income (LON:JCGI) Trading 1.3% Higher

JPMorgan China Growth & Income plc (LON:JCGI) shares traded up 1.3% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 700 ($9.15) and last traded at GBX 700 ($9.15). 159,158 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 63% from the average session volume of 434,018 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 691 ($9.03).

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 659.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.42. The stock has a market capitalization of £575.52 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.73.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, April 22nd were paid a GBX 5.70 ($0.07) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 22nd. JPMorgan China Growth & Income’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.07%.

