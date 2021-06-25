JPMorgan China Growth & Income (LON:JCGI) Shares Up 1.3%

JPMorgan China Growth & Income plc (LON:JCGI)’s share price shot up 1.3% on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 700 ($9.15) and last traded at GBX 700 ($9.15). 159,158 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 63% from the average session volume of 434,018 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 691 ($9.03).

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 659.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.42. The firm has a market cap of £575.52 million and a PE ratio of 2.73.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 22nd were paid a dividend of GBX 5.70 ($0.07) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 22nd. JPMorgan China Growth & Income’s payout ratio is currently 0.07%.

