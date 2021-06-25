Ten Entertainment Group (LON:TEG) Trading Down 4.9%

Ten Entertainment Group plc (LON:TEG)’s share price dropped 4.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 232 ($3.03) and last traded at GBX 232 ($3.03). Approximately 5,680 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 164,217 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 244 ($3.19).

Several research analysts have weighed in on TEG shares. Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 310 ($4.05) price objective on shares of Ten Entertainment Group in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on Ten Entertainment Group from GBX 220 ($2.87) to GBX 325 ($4.25) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th.

The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 687.90. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 244.81. The firm has a market capitalization of £158.57 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.82.

In other news, insider Graham Blackwell sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 218 ($2.85), for a total transaction of £21,800 ($28,481.84).

Ten Entertainment Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in tenpin bowling operations in the United Kingdom. The company operates 46 bowling sites with approximately 1,100 bowling lanes under the Tenpin brand. It also provides amusement machine, table-tennis, soft play, laser game, pool table, restaurant, and bar services.

