WABnetwork Price Hits $0.0000 on Major Exchanges (WAB)

WABnetwork (CURRENCY:WAB) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on June 24th. One WABnetwork coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. WABnetwork has a total market capitalization of $118,734.94 and $17.00 worth of WABnetwork was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, WABnetwork has traded 7.9% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get WABnetwork alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002863 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $19.10 or 0.00054672 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00003467 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.25 or 0.00020756 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002865 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $209.19 or 0.00598743 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000294 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.73 or 0.00039307 BTC.

WABnetwork Profile

WABnetwork (WAB) is a coin. It launched on June 17th, 2018. WABnetwork’s total supply is 17,869,541,765 coins and its circulating supply is 16,994,541,755 coins. WABnetwork’s official Twitter account is @WABnetwork . WABnetwork’s official message board is medium.com/@WABnetwork . WABnetwork’s official website is wab.network

According to CryptoCompare, “WAB network calls itself a 5.0 Blockchain, it is a complete decentralized blockchain for dApps while offering smart contract technology. WAB is an ethereum-based token that powers Wab Network. “

Buying and Selling WABnetwork

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WABnetwork directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WABnetwork should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy WABnetwork using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “WABUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for WABnetwork Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for WABnetwork and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.