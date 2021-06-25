Nasdacoin (NSD) Hits Market Capitalization of $234,766.33

Nasdacoin (CURRENCY:NSD) traded 10.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on June 24th. Nasdacoin has a market capitalization of $234,766.33 and $5,308.00 worth of Nasdacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Nasdacoin has traded down 39.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Nasdacoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0094 or 0.00000027 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Nasdacoin alerts:

TerraCredit (CREDIT) traded 51.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000020 BTC.

CREDIT (CREDIT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded up 23.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Apollon (XAP) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MYCE (YCE) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Nasdacoin Coin Profile

Nasdacoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 21st, 2017. Nasdacoin’s total supply is 25,087,477 coins. Nasdacoin’s official Twitter account is @nasdacoin_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Nasdacoin is nasdacoin.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Nasdacoin is an open source, peer-to-peer, developed with the scrypt algorithm in the POW / POS hybrid format that enables people with entrepreneurial profiles and passionate about the financial and technology market to save and invest their wealth in a decentralized currency and possibly earn an income. “

Nasdacoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nasdacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nasdacoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Nasdacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “NSDUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Nasdacoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Nasdacoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.