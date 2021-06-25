Polkamarkets (POLK) Market Cap Hits $5.11 Million

Polkamarkets (CURRENCY:POLK) traded up 11.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on June 24th. One Polkamarkets coin can now be bought for $0.22 or 0.00000638 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Polkamarkets has traded 29.8% lower against the US dollar. Polkamarkets has a market cap of $5.11 million and $95,618.00 worth of Polkamarkets was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002863 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $19.10 or 0.00054672 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00003467 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.25 or 0.00020756 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002865 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $209.19 or 0.00598743 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000294 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.73 or 0.00039307 BTC.

Polkamarkets Coin Profile

Polkamarkets (CRYPTO:POLK) is a coin. Its genesis date was February 20th, 2021. Polkamarkets’ total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 22,900,000 coins. Polkamarkets’ official Twitter account is @polkamarkets

According to CryptoCompare, “Polkamarkets is a DeFi-Powered Prediction Market built for cross-chain information exchange and trading where users take positions on outcomes of real-world events–in a decentralized and interoperable platform based on Polkadot. Forecasting and providing liquidity to Polkamarkets will earn users $POLK, the platform's native utility tokens. By joining the power of DeFi and liquidity incentives to prediction markets, Polkamarkets aims to be the premiere forecasting tool on the blockchain. “

Polkamarkets Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polkamarkets directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Polkamarkets should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Polkamarkets using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

