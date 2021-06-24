Idena (IDNA) One Day Volume Hits $33,869.00

Idena (CURRENCY:IDNA) traded up 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on June 24th. One Idena coin can currently be purchased for $0.0912 or 0.00000261 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Idena has a market cap of $4.08 million and $33,869.00 worth of Idena was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Idena has traded down 16.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002868 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001936 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.10 or 0.00046157 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000767 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $34.54 or 0.00099031 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $56.56 or 0.00162155 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0612 or 0.00000176 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00002531 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 15% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00003010 BTC.

Idena Coin Profile

Idena (CRYPTO:IDNA) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 22nd, 2019. Idena’s total supply is 70,485,187 coins and its circulating supply is 44,766,405 coins. The official message board for Idena is medium.com/@idena.network . Idena’s official website is idena.io . The Reddit community for Idena is https://reddit.com/r/Idena and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Idena’s official Twitter account is @IdenaNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Idena is a novel way to formalize people on the blockchain. It does not collect or store personally identifiable information. Idena proves the humanness and uniqueness of its participants by running an AI-hard Turing test at the same time for everyone around the globe. The Idena blockchain is driven by proof-of-person consensus: Every node is linked to a cryptoidentity, one single person with equal voting power. The official Idena ticker is “DNA” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “IDNA” is for CryptoCompare.com only. “

