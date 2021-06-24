dKargo Tops One Day Trading Volume of $1.27 Million (DKA)

dKargo (CURRENCY:DKA) traded 22.1% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on June 24th. dKargo has a total market cap of $52.25 million and approximately $1.27 million worth of dKargo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One dKargo coin can now be bought for $0.0653 or 0.00000187 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, dKargo has traded 35.6% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002864 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.07 or 0.00054599 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00003452 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.24 or 0.00020728 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002866 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $208.95 or 0.00598290 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000293 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.71 or 0.00039267 BTC.

dKargo Coin Profile

DKA is a coin. Its launch date was May 8th, 2020. dKargo’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 800,598,533 coins. dKargo’s official Twitter account is @dKargo_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here . dKargo’s official website is dkargo.io/main_en.html . The official message board for dKargo is medium.com/dkargo

According to CryptoCompare, “dKargo is a collaboration based distributed protocol for the next generation, which enables efficient and transparent logistics network using the blockchain technology. DKA, the platform-based token, allows various stakeholders on the value chain to participate in the open platform more voluntarily and actively. We intend to implement ‘flexible logistics’ by doing this, which was unimaginable in the existing ‘closed logistics’ network environment. DKA is a platform-based token. Participants of the platform can receive DKA as a reward for contributing logistics data in the system. Staking DKA will allow the stakeholders to provide services on the platform and can be used as an alternate payment method for any logistics services received. “

Buying and Selling dKargo

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as dKargo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire dKargo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy dKargo using one of the exchanges listed above.

