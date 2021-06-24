Pantos (PAN) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $54,190.00

Pantos (CURRENCY:PAN) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on June 24th. One Pantos coin can now be bought for about $0.13 or 0.00000359 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Pantos has a total market cap of $3.45 million and $54,190.00 worth of Pantos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Pantos has traded down 16.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002862 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001933 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.14 or 0.00046173 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $34.47 or 0.00098589 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $56.67 or 0.00162112 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0620 or 0.00000177 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 16.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00003002 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35,016.63 or 1.00161650 BTC.

Pantos Coin Profile

Pantos launched on March 12th, 2018. Pantos’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 27,478,346 coins. Pantos’ official website is pantos.io . Pantos’ official Twitter account is @PantosIO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Pantos is https://reddit.com/r/pantos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Pantos is medium.com/pantos

According to CryptoCompare, “Pantos is an innovative multi-Blockchain Token system created by the BitPanda exchange team. It is an open-source scientific research project, which aims to build a Token Atomic Swap Technology (TAST) for token transfers. Through the conception of a new cross-chain transfer protocol, Pantos intends to bring all major blockchain platforms closer together. Bellow are a some of the differentiating features of the Pantos cross-chain protocol: Cross-chain token transfers(not just SWAPS);Frictionless migration / transfer of the SAME asset from one blockchain to another;(Near) real-time arbitrage, which means more stability and less volatility;Research of open source technology as a joint academic effort;Development of a high quality, open source atomic swap / transfer protocol;Setting an industry standard with an innovative multi-blockchain token system;A Blockchain Domination Index to measure PAN distribution among blockchains. “

Buying and Selling Pantos

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pantos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pantos should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pantos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

