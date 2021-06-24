IDEX (IDEX) Reaches Market Capitalization of $21.89 Million

IDEX (CURRENCY:IDEX) traded up 10% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on June 24th. IDEX has a market capitalization of $21.89 million and $1.94 million worth of IDEX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One IDEX coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0378 or 0.00000108 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, IDEX has traded 24.5% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get IDEX alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002862 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $19.04 or 0.00054454 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003445 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.29 or 0.00020853 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002862 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $209.48 or 0.00599201 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000293 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.72 or 0.00039234 BTC.

IDEX Profile

IDEX (IDEX) is a coin. Its genesis date was January 18th, 2018. IDEX’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 578,794,068 coins. IDEX’s official website is idex.market . The official message board for IDEX is medium.com/idex . The Reddit community for IDEX is /r/idex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . IDEX’s official Twitter account is @idexio and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “IDEX is an ERC-20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain that will support the ID6EX platform, a set of Dapps and protocols that together constitute a decentralized and autonomous banking and finance platform. IDEX has announced the rebranding of their token (previously known has Aurora (AURA)) to IDEX (IDEX). Read more here. “

IDEX Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IDEX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IDEX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase IDEX using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “IDEXUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for IDEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for IDEX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.