$60.28 Million in Sales Expected for American Well Co. (NYSE:AMWL) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that American Well Co. (NYSE:AMWL) will announce sales of $60.28 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for American Well’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $59.12 million and the highest is $61.70 million. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that American Well will report full year sales of $262.47 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $254.44 million to $268.38 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $331.19 million, with estimates ranging from $312.12 million to $342.65 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for American Well.

American Well (NYSE:AMWL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $57.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.78 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.58) earnings per share.

AMWL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Cowen reduced their target price on American Well from $41.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Guggenheim upgraded American Well from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, May 17th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on American Well from $30.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 13th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on American Well in a report on Friday, April 16th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on American Well from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 26th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. American Well has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.50.

In other news, CEO Roy Schoenberg sold 107,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.99, for a total transaction of $1,924,930.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,722,375 shares in the company, valued at $30,985,526.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Keith Anderson sold 69,077 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.94, for a total value of $755,702.38. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,054,638 shares in the company, valued at $11,537,739.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 610,274 shares of company stock worth $10,330,340. Company insiders own 14.68% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of American Well during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in American Well in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in American Well in the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in American Well by 125.0% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Aldebaran Financial Inc. bought a new stake in American Well in the first quarter valued at $6,789,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of American Well stock traded up $0.36 during trading on Thursday, hitting $13.67. 3,428,271 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,671,097. The business’s fifty day moving average is $13.91. American Well has a twelve month low of $9.69 and a twelve month high of $43.75. The company has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion and a PE ratio of -6.02.

American Well Company Profile

American Well Corporation operates as a telehealth company that enables digital delivery of care for healthcare. Its application offers urgent care; pediatrics; therapy; menopause nutrition; menopause counseling; telestroke; population health management; telepsychiatry; pregnancy and postpartum care; pregnancy and postpartum therapy; breastfeed support; and menopause care.

