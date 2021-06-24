Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol (YOP) One Day Volume Tops $725,721.00

Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol (CURRENCY:YOP) traded up 5.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on June 24th. In the last week, Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol has traded down 33.6% against the dollar. Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol has a total market capitalization of $2.27 million and approximately $725,721.00 worth of Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.23 or 0.00000641 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002833 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001948 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.50 or 0.00046721 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.15 or 0.00099552 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $57.46 or 0.00162732 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0632 or 0.00000179 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 17.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002960 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $35,201.96 or 0.99703665 BTC.

About Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol

Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol’s genesis date was January 14th, 2021. Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol’s total supply is 88,888,888 coins and its circulating supply is 10,039,116 coins. Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol’s official Twitter account is @YOPfi

According to CryptoCompare, “The $YOP token powers the entire YOP ecosystem. It has designed its token economics with that in mind, keeping inflation from treasury very low. With the commitment to the project, the team tokens are vested over 2 years. Starting with a low cap we are dedicated to growing YOP in a sustainable way. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

