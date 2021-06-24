Brokerages Anticipate Verra Mobility Co. (NASDAQ:VRRM) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $111.87 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Verra Mobility Co. (NASDAQ:VRRM) will post sales of $111.87 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Verra Mobility’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $99.67 million and the highest estimate coming in at $122.61 million. Verra Mobility posted sales of $79.81 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 40.2%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Verra Mobility will report full-year sales of $474.08 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $412.77 million to $520.86 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $521.47 million, with estimates ranging from $469.88 million to $582.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Verra Mobility.

Verra Mobility (NASDAQ:VRRM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $89.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.24 million. Verra Mobility had a negative net margin of 5.19% and a positive return on equity of 14.28%.

VRRM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Verra Mobility from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Verra Mobility from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Verra Mobility from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.00.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Verra Mobility in the first quarter worth about $137,000. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in Verra Mobility by 6.9% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 11,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 720 shares in the last quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Verra Mobility in the first quarter worth about $152,000. Veritable L.P. bought a new position in Verra Mobility in the fourth quarter worth about $157,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of Verra Mobility during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $157,000. 92.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:VRRM traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $15.48. 610,107 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 808,446. The stock has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a PE ratio of -128.99 and a beta of 1.51. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13, a current ratio of 6.86 and a quick ratio of 6.86. Verra Mobility has a one year low of $9.14 and a one year high of $15.80.

About Verra Mobility

Verra Mobility Corporation provides smart mobility technology solutions and services in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Government Solutions and Commercial Services. The Government Solutions segment offers automated safety solutions, including services and technologies that enable photo enforcement through road safety camera programs, which detects and process traffic violations related to red light, speed, school bus, and city bus lanes.

