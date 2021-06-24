Verra Mobility Co. (NASDAQ:VRRM) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $111.87 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Verra Mobility Co. (NASDAQ:VRRM) will announce sales of $111.87 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Verra Mobility’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $99.67 million and the highest is $122.61 million. Verra Mobility posted sales of $79.81 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 40.2%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Verra Mobility will report full-year sales of $474.08 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $412.77 million to $520.86 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $521.47 million, with estimates ranging from $469.88 million to $582.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Verra Mobility.

Verra Mobility (NASDAQ:VRRM) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.02. Verra Mobility had a positive return on equity of 14.28% and a negative net margin of 5.19%. The firm had revenue of $89.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.24 million.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on VRRM shares. Morgan Stanley downgraded Verra Mobility from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Verra Mobility from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Verra Mobility from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.00.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of VRRM. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Verra Mobility in the 1st quarter worth approximately $137,000. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Verra Mobility by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 11,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 720 shares during the period. Icon Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Verra Mobility during the 1st quarter valued at $152,000. Veritable L.P. bought a new stake in Verra Mobility during the 4th quarter valued at $157,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in Verra Mobility during the 4th quarter valued at $157,000. 92.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ VRRM traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $15.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 610,107 shares, compared to its average volume of 808,446. Verra Mobility has a 12-month low of $9.14 and a 12-month high of $15.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $14.53. The firm has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a PE ratio of -128.99 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13, a current ratio of 6.86 and a quick ratio of 6.86.

Verra Mobility

Verra Mobility Corporation provides smart mobility technology solutions and services in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Government Solutions and Commercial Services. The Government Solutions segment offers automated safety solutions, including services and technologies that enable photo enforcement through road safety camera programs, which detects and process traffic violations related to red light, speed, school bus, and city bus lanes.

