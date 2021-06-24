Analysts Expect Investar Holding Co. (NASDAQ:ISTR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $24.16 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Investar Holding Co. (NASDAQ:ISTR) to post $24.16 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Investar’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $23.32 million to $25.00 million. Investar reported sales of $22.27 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, July 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Investar will report full-year sales of $93.57 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $91.94 million to $95.20 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $97.42 million, with estimates ranging from $97.33 million to $97.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Investar.

Investar (NASDAQ:ISTR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $22.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.71 million. Investar had a net margin of 17.50% and a return on equity of 6.90%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Investar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Investar from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd.

Shares of NASDAQ ISTR traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $22.27. 107,460 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 39,837. Investar has a 12-month low of $12.35 and a 12-month high of $23.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $22.32. The company has a market capitalization of $231.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.87 and a beta of 0.76.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This is a boost from Investar’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. Investar’s dividend payout ratio is 23.14%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ISTR. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Investar by 11.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 659,043 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,544,000 after purchasing an additional 65,649 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Investar in the fourth quarter worth about $1,010,000. Royce & Associates LP grew its holdings in Investar by 28.6% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 246,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,070,000 after purchasing an additional 54,900 shares during the period. Fourthstone LLC grew its holdings in Investar by 109.4% in the first quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 91,591 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,882,000 after purchasing an additional 47,845 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Investar in the first quarter worth about $485,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.20% of the company’s stock.

Investar Holding Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Investar Bank that provides a range of commercial banking products to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses in South Louisiana. The company offers various deposit products and services, such as savings, checking, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as various certificates of deposit; debit cards; and mobile banking services.

