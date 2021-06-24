TriMas Co. (NASDAQ:TRS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $223.83 Million

Brokerages forecast that TriMas Co. (NASDAQ:TRS) will post sales of $223.83 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for TriMas’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $219.40 million to $228.25 million. TriMas posted sales of $199.55 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 12.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TriMas will report full year sales of $856.58 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $829.80 million to $883.36 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $901.60 million, with estimates ranging from $856.00 million to $947.20 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow TriMas.

TriMas (NASDAQ:TRS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $206.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $196.80 million. TriMas had a positive return on equity of 11.87% and a negative net margin of 10.05%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised TriMas from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th.

Shares of NASDAQ:TRS traded up $0.43 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $30.77. 884,483 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 174,647. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $32.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of -16.72 and a beta of 0.75. TriMas has a fifty-two week low of $21.43 and a fifty-two week high of $36.62.

In other news, Director Jeffrey M. Greene sold 6,500 shares of TriMas stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.25, for a total value of $209,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,619 shares in the company, valued at approximately $277,962.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Thomas A. Amato sold 15,000 shares of TriMas stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.14, for a total value of $482,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 262,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,427,879.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 45,025 shares of company stock valued at $1,447,819. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in TriMas by 122.8% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,164 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 1,744 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in TriMas by 22.2% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 4,761 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 866 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in TriMas during the first quarter worth approximately $169,000. Quantinno Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in TriMas during the fourth quarter worth approximately $204,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new stake in TriMas during the fourth quarter worth approximately $219,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.89% of the company’s stock.

TriMas Company Profile

TriMas Corporation manufactures and provides products for consumer products, aerospace, and industrial end markets worldwide. It operates in three segments: Packaging, Aerospace, and Specialty Products. The Packaging segment offers specialty polymeric and steel closure and dispensing systems, including dispensing products, such as foaming and sanitizer pumps, lotion and hand soap pumps, beverage dispensers, perfume sprayers, and nasal and trigger sprayers; polymeric and steel caps and closures comprising food lids, flip-top and beverage closures, child resistance caps, drum and pail closures, flexible spouts, and agricultural closures; polymeric jar products; integrated dispensers; bag-in-box products; aseptic closures; industrial closures and flex spouts; and single-bodied and assembled caps and closures under the Rieke, Taplast, Affaba & Ferrari, Stolz, and Rapak brands.

