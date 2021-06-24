Mirrored Apple Price Tops $135.54 on Exchanges (mAAPL)

Mirrored Apple (CURRENCY:mAAPL) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on June 24th. Mirrored Apple has a total market cap of $33.85 million and $53,840.00 worth of Mirrored Apple was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Mirrored Apple has traded 1.4% higher against the dollar. One Mirrored Apple coin can now be purchased for about $135.54 or 0.00384971 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002841 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001946 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.40 or 0.00046590 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $34.92 or 0.00099169 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $57.22 or 0.00162521 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0624 or 0.00000177 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 17.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002995 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35,390.67 or 1.00515936 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Mirrored Apple Coin Profile

Mirrored Apple’s total supply is 249,705 coins. The official website for Mirrored Apple is mirror.finance . Mirrored Apple’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol . Mirrored Apple’s official message board is medium.com/@mirror-protocol

Buying and Selling Mirrored Apple

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored Apple directly using U.S. dollars.

