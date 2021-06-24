Insider Selling: Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) Insider Sells 449 Shares of Stock

Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) insider Daniel Rabinowitz sold 449 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.18, for a total transaction of $51,715.82. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 49,119 shares in the company, valued at $5,657,526.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Daniel Rabinowitz also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 4th, Daniel Rabinowitz sold 3,140 shares of Natera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.51, for a total transaction of $306,181.40.

NTRA stock traded up $4.76 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $119.72. 1,680,908 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 918,539. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 4.60 and a current ratio of 4.74. Natera, Inc. has a 52-week low of $44.57 and a 52-week high of $127.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.62 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $100.70.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The medical research company reported ($0.74) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.05) by $0.31. Natera had a negative net margin of 57.47% and a negative return on equity of 59.71%. The company had revenue of $152.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.42 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.45) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 62.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Natera, Inc. will post -3.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NTRA. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Natera in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Tobam acquired a new position in Natera in the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Natera in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in Natera in the first quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Natera in the first quarter worth approximately $51,000. 96.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently issued reports on NTRA shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Natera from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 10th. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Natera in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Truist Securities lowered their target price on shares of Natera from $143.00 to $129.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Natera from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Natera from $127.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $126.36.

Natera Company Profile

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular testing services worldwide. It offers Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus with a blood draw from the mother, as well as twin pregnancies for zygosity; Vistara, a single-gene mutations screening test to identify single-gene disorder; Horizon carrier screening to determine carrier status for various genetic diseases; and Spectrum to analyze chromosomal anomalies or inherited genetic conditions during an in vitro fertilization cycle.

