Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) Insider Sells $1,543,570.00 in Stock

Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) insider Amit Sinha sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.51, for a total transaction of $1,543,570.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 268,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,166,802.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Amit Sinha also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 16th, Amit Sinha sold 8,113 shares of Zscaler stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.46, for a total transaction of $1,731,800.98.

On Thursday, June 10th, Amit Sinha sold 7,000 shares of Zscaler stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.92, for a total transaction of $1,413,440.00.

On Thursday, May 27th, Amit Sinha sold 7,000 shares of Zscaler stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.27, for a total transaction of $1,352,890.00.

On Thursday, May 13th, Amit Sinha sold 7,000 shares of Zscaler stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.91, for a total transaction of $1,133,370.00.

On Thursday, April 29th, Amit Sinha sold 7,000 shares of Zscaler stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.44, for a total transaction of $1,319,080.00.

On Thursday, April 15th, Amit Sinha sold 7,000 shares of Zscaler stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.24, for a total transaction of $1,366,680.00.

On Thursday, April 1st, Amit Sinha sold 7,000 shares of Zscaler stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.11, for a total transaction of $1,239,770.00.

ZS traded up $0.78 on Thursday, reaching $219.64. The company had a trading volume of 1,314,675 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,021,526. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $188.82. The stock has a market cap of $30.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -127.70 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 3.02. Zscaler, Inc. has a one year low of $103.05 and a one year high of $230.88.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $176.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $163.73 million. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 38.30% and a negative return on equity of 36.46%. Zscaler’s revenue was up 59.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.07 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Zscaler, Inc. will post -1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Valley Brook Capital Group acquired a new stake in Zscaler in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. CKW Financial Group acquired a new stake in Zscaler in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Zscaler in the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Zscaler by 21.6% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invictus RG purchased a new stake in Zscaler during the fourth quarter valued at about $74,000. 40.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ZS has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $190.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. BTIG Research upgraded shares of Zscaler from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Zscaler in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $230.00 target price on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $211.00.

Zscaler Company Profile

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company provides Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, servers, operational technology, internet of things, and device secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to internally managed applications, either hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

