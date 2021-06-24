Zacks: Analysts Expect First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $33.15 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) to post sales of $33.15 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for First Internet Bancorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $33.00 million to $33.30 million. First Internet Bancorp posted sales of $19.40 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 70.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, July 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Internet Bancorp will report full-year sales of $130.15 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $128.90 million to $131.40 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $136.35 million, with estimates ranging from $133.30 million to $139.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow First Internet Bancorp.

Get First Internet Bancorp alerts:

First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The bank reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $28.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.74 million. First Internet Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.92% and a net margin of 19.65%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of First Internet Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of INBK. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in First Internet Bancorp by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 673,986 shares of the bank’s stock worth $23,744,000 after acquiring an additional 42,577 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of First Internet Bancorp by 0.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 611,493 shares of the bank’s stock worth $21,507,000 after purchasing an additional 5,033 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of First Internet Bancorp by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 393,406 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,306,000 after purchasing an additional 21,561 shares during the period. Banc Funds Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Internet Bancorp by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 353,247 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,152,000 after buying an additional 14,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in First Internet Bancorp by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 214,450 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,163,000 after buying an additional 2,794 shares during the period. 70.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ INBK traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $31.02. 22,379 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,932. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $33.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The firm has a market cap of $305.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.04 and a beta of 0.83. First Internet Bancorp has a 52 week low of $13.99 and a 52 week high of $41.55.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 30th. First Internet Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.59%.

About First Internet Bancorp

First Internet Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for First Internet Bank of Indiana that provides commercial and retail banking products and services to individuals and commercial customers in the United States. The company accept non-interest bearing and interest-bearing demand deposit, savings, money market, and brokered deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Read More: What is a short straddle?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on First Internet Bancorp (INBK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for First Internet Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Internet Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.