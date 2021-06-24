Metal Trading Down 30.4% This Week (MTL)

Metal (CURRENCY:MTL) traded up 21% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on June 24th. One Metal coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.38 or 0.00003926 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Metal has a market capitalization of $90.33 million and $33.01 million worth of Metal was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Metal has traded 30.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002819 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $32.76 or 0.00092317 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $19.38 or 0.00054611 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00003451 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.35 or 0.00020701 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002822 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $212.64 or 0.00599201 BTC.

Amp (AMP) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0634 or 0.00000179 BTC.

Metal Coin Profile

Metal (MTL) is a PoPP coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 9th, 2017. Metal’s total supply is 66,588,888 coins and its circulating supply is 65,588,845 coins. Metal’s official Twitter account is @metalpaysme and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Metal is /r/MetalPay . Metal’s official website is www.metalpay.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Metal Pay is a blockchain-based payment processing platform, which intends to introduce cryptocurrency to the mass-market level by combining participation incentives with a clean, user-friendly interface. Utilizing Proof-of-Processed-Payments to identify users, rewarding them for converting legacy fiat currency into cryptocurrency, acting as a bridge to the cryptocurrency world. Metal's system uses provable payments attached to verified identities to distribute currency. Anyone can participate to earn METAL as a reward for converting fiat to cryptocurrency. The Metal project aims to provide all of the financial services small to medium-sized businesses (SMB) might need. The MTL token is the native currency within the Metal system and it's distributed through a Proof of Processed Payments (PoPP) in which users earn MTL for sending money or making purchases. “

Buying and Selling Metal

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metal directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Metal should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Metal using one of the exchanges listed above.

