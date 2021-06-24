Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $242.75 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY) will post sales of $242.75 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Mercury Systems’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $245.38 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $241.29 million. Mercury Systems reported sales of $217.38 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 11.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mercury Systems will report full-year sales of $920.37 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $914.44 million to $938.20 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $1.05 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.02 billion to $1.11 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Mercury Systems.

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $256.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $253.28 million. Mercury Systems had a net margin of 8.01% and a return on equity of 7.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share.

Several analysts recently issued reports on MRCY shares. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $74.00 price target (down from $94.00) on shares of Mercury Systems in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Mercury Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Mercury Systems from $103.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Mercury Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.63.

In other news, CAO Michelle M. Mccarthy sold 801 shares of Mercury Systems stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.31, for a total value of $52,313.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $619,008.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Mark Aslett sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.35, for a total transaction of $527,625.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 245,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,260,935.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,051 shares of company stock worth $864,163 over the last 90 days. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Mercury Systems in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Mercury Systems during the 1st quarter worth $46,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Mercury Systems in the first quarter worth $84,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in Mercury Systems by 39.0% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,737 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Mercury Systems during the first quarter valued at $128,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MRCY traded up $0.52 on Thursday, reaching $66.48. 422,050 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 465,878. The company has a quick ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 3.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a PE ratio of 51.54, a PEG ratio of 5.59 and a beta of 0.99. Mercury Systems has a fifty-two week low of $52.40 and a fifty-two week high of $88.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $67.81.

About Mercury Systems

Mercury Systems, Inc, a technology company, manufactures and sells components, modules, and subsystems in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's products and solutions are deployed in approximately 300 programs with 25 defense prime contractors and commercial aviation customers.

