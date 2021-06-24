Brokerages Expect Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORRF) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $28.07 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORRF) will report sales of $28.07 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Orrstown Financial Services’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $27.20 million to $28.94 million. Orrstown Financial Services reported sales of $27.99 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.3%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, July 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Orrstown Financial Services will report full year sales of $111.68 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $108.40 million to $114.96 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $102.77 million, with estimates ranging from $99.90 million to $105.63 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Orrstown Financial Services.

Orrstown Financial Services (NASDAQ:ORRF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The bank reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $29.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.00 million. Orrstown Financial Services had a return on equity of 13.73% and a net margin of 24.62%.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Orrstown Financial Services from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut Orrstown Financial Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC lifted its position in Orrstown Financial Services by 5,382.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 60,690 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,128,000 after acquiring an additional 59,583 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Orrstown Financial Services by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 791,718 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,102,000 after purchasing an additional 33,689 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Orrstown Financial Services by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 296,662 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,910,000 after purchasing an additional 29,263 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Orrstown Financial Services by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 16,069 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 2,281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Orrstown Financial Services by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 175,391 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,903,000 after buying an additional 25,196 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ORRF traded up $0.49 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $24.19. The stock had a trading volume of 18,924 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,434. The firm has a market capitalization of $272.40 million, a P/E ratio of 8.46 and a beta of 1.01. Orrstown Financial Services has a 12 month low of $12.40 and a 12 month high of $25.91. The business has a 50-day moving average of $24.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 30th. Orrstown Financial Services’s payout ratio is presently 28.57%.

Orrstown Financial Services

Orrstown Financial Services, Inc operates as the holding company for Orrstown Bank that provides commercial banking and trust services in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including checking, savings, time, demand, and money market deposits. It also offers commercial loans, such as commercial real estate, equipment, working capital, construction, and other commercial purpose loans, as well as industrial loans; consumer loans comprising home equity and other consumer loans, as well as home equity lines of credit; residential mortgage loans; agribusiness loans; acquisition and development loans; municipal loans; and installment and other loans.

