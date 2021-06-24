Immersion (NASDAQ:IMMR) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Immersion (NASDAQ:IMMR) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $9.75 target price on the software maker’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target points to a potential upside of 12.20% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “IMMERSION CORP. develops hardware and software technologies that enable users to interact with computers using their sense of touch. Their patented technologies, which are branded TouchSense, enable devices such as mice, joysticks, knobs, and medical simulation products to deliver tactile sensations that correspond to on-screen events. They focus on four application areas: computing and entertainment, medical simulation, professional and industrial, and three-dimensional capture and interaction. “

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Immersion from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Immersion in a research report on Sunday, March 7th.

Shares of NASDAQ:IMMR traded up $0.05 on Thursday, reaching $8.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 409,660 shares, compared to its average volume of 897,003. Immersion has a 52-week low of $5.67 and a 52-week high of $16.64. The company has a market cap of $268.40 million, a PE ratio of 19.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.81. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $8.43.

Immersion (NASDAQ:IMMR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The software maker reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10. The company had revenue of $7.16 million during the quarter. Immersion had a return on equity of 16.72% and a net margin of 39.11%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Immersion will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IMMR. State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its position in Immersion by 39.7% during the fourth quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 16,900 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $191,000 after buying an additional 4,800 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Immersion by 215.3% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 47,439 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $536,000 after acquiring an additional 32,395 shares during the period. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC increased its stake in Immersion by 47.1% in the 4th quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 84,098 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $949,000 after purchasing an additional 26,937 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Immersion by 35.5% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 36,947 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $416,000 after purchasing an additional 9,671 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Immersion by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 29,638 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 1,831 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.76% of the company’s stock.

Immersion Company Profile

Immersion Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, creates, designs, develops, and licenses haptic technologies that allow people to use their sense of touch to engage with and experience various digital products in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company provides technology, patent, and combined licenses.

