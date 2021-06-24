CRA International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRAI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $138.26 Million

Brokerages predict that CRA International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRAI) will announce $138.26 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for CRA International’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $136.40 million and the highest estimate coming in at $141.10 million. CRA International reported sales of $123.03 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 12.4%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that CRA International will report full-year sales of $561.42 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $552.85 million to $566.72 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $594.42 million, with estimates ranging from $580.27 million to $607.49 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover CRA International.

CRA International (NASDAQ:CRAI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The business services provider reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $146.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $128.67 million. CRA International had a return on equity of 14.86% and a net margin of 5.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CRAI shares. Barrington Research boosted their price objective on CRA International from $82.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised CRA International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th.

In related news, Director William F. Concannon sold 2,000 shares of CRA International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total transaction of $164,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,862,630. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Nancy Hawthorne sold 3,798 shares of CRA International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.65, for a total value of $317,702.70. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,998 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,170,932.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in CRA International by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 61,651 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,140,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in CRA International by 0.5% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 76,810 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,732,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in CRA International by 35.2% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,571 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 669 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in CRA International by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 10,507 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $535,000 after purchasing an additional 788 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CRA International during the 1st quarter valued at $113,000.

Shares of NASDAQ CRAI traded up $2.20 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $88.26. 50,042 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 41,994. The company has a market capitalization of $646.33 million, a P/E ratio of 24.38, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.57. CRA International has a one year low of $35.35 and a one year high of $88.32. The company’s 50 day moving average is $82.22.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 25th were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 24th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. CRA International’s payout ratio is 31.04%.

About CRA International

CRA International, Inc, a consulting company, provides economic, financial, and management consulting services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It advises clients on economic and financial matters pertaining to litigation and regulatory proceedings; and guides corporations through business strategy and performance-related issues.

