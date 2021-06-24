Melon Price Reaches $38.88 (MLN)

Melon (CURRENCY:MLN) traded down 8.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on June 24th. One Melon coin can currently be purchased for approximately $38.88 or 0.00121884 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Melon has traded 3.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. Melon has a total market cap of $57.42 million and $6.43 million worth of Melon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Melon alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002895 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.90 or 0.00054693 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00003497 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.24 or 0.00020941 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002897 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $208.00 or 0.00602027 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000294 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.69 or 0.00039618 BTC.

About Melon

MLN is a coin. It was first traded on March 15th, 2017. Melon’s total supply is 1,523,837 coins and its circulating supply is 1,477,025 coins. The Reddit community for Melon is /r/melonproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Melon’s official website is melonport.com . Melon’s official Twitter account is @melonport and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Enzyme empowers users to build and scale investment strategies of their choice – from discretionary and robot to ETFs and market-making. Its second-generation smart contract-enforced platform is thoroughly tested and audited before any mainnet deployments are made. Enzyme Finance was formerly known as Melon Protocol. The token has a new icon and name, but the MLN ticker and contract address stay the same. MLN is used to pay for various functions throughout the fund creation process and investment lifecycle. “

Buying and Selling Melon

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Melon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Melon should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Melon using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “MLNUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Melon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Melon and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.